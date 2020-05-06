A statewide Buy Idaho campaign will be held Saturday, May 9.
As a local addition to National Small Business Week, Buy Idaho Day is every Idahoan’s opportunity to shift their spending to locally owned businesses.
Purchase from local establishments on-line, over the phone, curbside, or delivery; purchase a gift card; purchase curbside or delivery from your favorite restaurant; shop your local farmers’ market; make a donation to your favorite business; and become a Buy Idaho Local Leader at www.buyidaho.org and receive a sticker to show your support of Idaho's small business community.
For every dollar spent at a local business, 68 percent of that revenue stays in Idaho. By generating this tax revenue, patrons are directly reinvesting in local communities, creating new jobs, encouraging uniqueness and diversity in industry, supporting our neighbors, conserving energy and transportation resources, and building a uniqueness that will attract visitors and new businesses. If every Idahoan spent $100, Buy Idaho day would generate more than $9 million in tax revenue to continue building the state.
