KOOSKIA — A new business opened on Kooskia’s Main Street, providing residents with sweet treats to satisfy any and all cravings.
The Grand Opening for Carisa’s Cake Company was Saturday, June 10, at 18 N. Main Street.
Carisa Brisk is the owner of Carisa’s Cake Company, originally from Kooskia. She moved to Utah and stayed there for 16 years, where she met her husband, Trevor, and had five boys together; now ages 14, 11, 5, 8 and 1.
“It happened very fast, everything just fell into place really quickly. I had been toying with the idea with trying to get my dessert food truck up and running, trying to find a way to make it work. We just happened to look at this and it just was perfect. It happened in 24 hours,” Brisk recalled. “I really didn’t know what the future was going to hold, when I left my business in Utah I wasn’t certain what was going to happen. I wasn’t sure how I was going to make it work up here.”
“Everything has been from the dessert truck so far. The storefront is all new to us, but I’m very excited about the possibilities that come with it,” Brisk remarked.
