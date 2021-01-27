GRANGEVILLE — The baton — or bowling ball, as it may be – has been passed at Camas Lanes.
“We’re old — it’s time for new blood,” Doug McRoberts grinned.
“New ideas,” added Brenda McRoberts.
The McRoberts have owned Camas Lanes since 1993, but have been involved with bowling for many more years.
In February, Denis Casey, along with his daughter, Hanna, and son-in-law, Lee Honaker, will take the keys to the eight-lane alley.
“It’s time. We’re ready. We’re excited,” the McRoberts agreed.
•
Doug and Brenda each grew up in Orofino and graduated from high school there.
“I grew up in the saddle,” Doug said fondly. He worked on the family ranch and in the woods until he was drafted into the Army at the age of 20. He served in Vietnam, and, when he got home, he made what he said was the best decision of his life:
“I asked Brenda to marry me,” he smiled.
The couple raised their two sons — who now live in Lewiston and have given them five grandchildren and one great-grandchild — in Kamiah. There, Doug drove garbage truck (a job he would have for 30 years) for Simmons Sanitation, as well as school bus for Kamiah Joint School District. When their sons were in elementary school, they took on another endeavor: running the bowling alley in Kamiah.
“We leased it for five years,” Brenda said, adding they also ran the restaurant.
The McRoberts are avid bowlers, but hadn’t had any alley experience prior to that.
“We have always enjoyed the sport and camaraderie,” Brenda said.
A joke to then-Camas Lanes owner, Bob McCall, in the early ’90s brought the McRoberts to Camas Lanes.
“I told Bob, ‘if you ever want to sell, call us,’” Brenda said.
“Worst thing she ever could have said,” Doug joked, shaking his head.
Because Bob did call. And the rest is history.
Camas Lanes was built as a four-lane alley by Johnny Gortsema in the late 1950s. In the 1960s, another four lanes were added.
The McRoberts’ sons graduated from Kamiah High School, and the couple commuted to Grangeville for a time before relocating here. Throughout the years, they have hosted leagues, tournaments, open bowl, school classes, parties and more. They replaced the original wood alley floor with a synthetic floor and updated to automatic telescoring machines.
“That was huge – especially for the men’s leagues,” Doug said.
“Most all of the men hate to keep score,” Brenda emphasized.
It was on the Camas Lanes floor a decade ago that Doug dropped with a heart attack.
Still, even as he recovered, the time was not right for the couple to sell. As his health improved, he said he continued to enjoy working with the alley’s machines.
“When we did sell, we knew we wanted it to be to someone who loved bowing, who wanted to be invested,” Doug said. “The community has been very good to us and we wanted to make sure the community would be left with an alley with good owners.”
The McRoberts agreed their “customers” are more than that:
“After all these years, they are our family,” they agreed.
The couple will stay in the area and spend some time at their mountain property and perhaps do some traveling.
•
Denis Casey has been bowling for more than 50 years.
“I would bring Hanna in her carrier as an infant and sit her on the counter here,” he smiled. “She knew the machine sounds as a baby.”
Casey had a roofing business in Boise until a stroke sidelined him. Following that, he spent time woodworking (still a love of his), as a massage therapist and driving for Fed Ex. When he recovered from his stroke, he took up bowling again, as well.
“I had contemplated what I would do in my retirement,” he said.
“When we started talking about it – even though I had never imagined this is what we would be doing – I was all in,” Hanna smiled. “I knew I had always wanted a family business.”
As a child, Hanna was raised in Cottonwood then moved to Florida, continuing to fly back and forth to visit.
“I really wanted to get back to a smaller area, and I have always really loved it here,” she said.
The big test was, would her husband, Lee, like the area?
“He did,” she smiled.
“It’s definitely an adjustment,” moving across country, he said, “but it’s exciting.”
The couple have two children: Kylee is almost 6 (“actually, about 5 and three-quarters,” she announced, grinning), and C.J. is 4.
“I have a passion for youth, so I really want to incorporate that into this business,” with activities at Camas Lanes, Hanna said. “I’m excited to be here and to embark on this journey with my family.”
•
Camas Lanes is located at 1010 W. North Street, Grangeville. Call 208-983-1160. Watch for upcoming details on a grand opening with the new owners.
