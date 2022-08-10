The Grangeville Clearwater Basin Youth Conservation Corps (CBYCC) crew has spent the summer completing a variety of work projects on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests, helping with some maintenance work in a variety of program areas.
Recently, the crew assisted the Salmon River Ranger District recreation program with replacing old, worn-down jack-leg rail fencing at Corral Creek Campground, making quick work of a large project.
