KAMIAH — The school year began recently with new principal Christine Cearley at Kamiah Elementary School (KES) and Kamiah Middle School (KMS).
Cearley and her husband, Rick, moved to Kamiah before the job was advertised. She wanted her daughter, Nina, to be able to attend in-person high school, so they moved to Lewiston (from Oakdale, Calif.) for the 2020-21 school year. Cearley and her husband then looked for a small cozy, rural community in Idaho to settle in for retirement and fell in love with Kamiah.
“The best thing about Kamiah is the friendly nature of the people who live here and, of course, the beauty,” said Cearley.
Cearley believes “Every child is a precious gift from God who deserves to be loved, nurtured and taught. The school district team must work together to closely monitor our students’ progress over the 13 years they are in the care of the Kamiah schools.”
With about 25 years of experience in public education in California, she has worked as a middle school principal, curriculum director and interim superintendent. She also taught sixth grade and alternative education for high school students. Additionally, Cearley has served as a board member for a charter school and is a professor, teaching online classes at National University for teachers who are pursuing their administrative/principal credential.
Her educational background includes a BA in liberal studies from Cal State San Francisco, followed by her teaching credential for multiple subject classrooms from Chapman University. She also earned master’s degrees from Chapman in both educational administration and curriculum and assessment. She also has a secondary authorization to teach history/social science up to ninth grade.
She enjoys reading, travel, movies, history, politics, art and learning and spending time with her three kids and her husband, Rick. Her son, Daniel, is a real estate agent in Oakdale. Her daughter, Kim, works at Vigs’s Health Food Store in Lewiston and Nina is a senior at Lewiston High School.
Cearley would like people to know that she plans to retire in Kamiah, so she is invested in the community thriving.
“I hope my work at the district will help empower our residents to be successful, healthy and happy. I love our country and am a proud patriot,” Cearley concluded.
