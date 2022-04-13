LEWISTON — Population changes in North Central Idaho is the topic of the keynote speaker at the Clearwater Economic Development Association’s annual meeting April 21.

The title of the talk is “The Consequences of Being Discovered — Discussing Idaho’s Growth.” The presentation will be given by Jaap Vos, professor of planning and natural resources at the University of Idaho’s College of Natural Resources. Vos will speak at a dinner that starts at 6 p.m. at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel at 621 21st St. in Lewiston.

CEDA’s business meeting starts at 4 p.m. and member representatives from the five North Central Idaho cities and counties are encouraged to attend.

Reservations are being accepted at 208-746-0015 or email dsmith@clearwater-eda.org through April 14. The cost to attend the dinner is $40 per person.

