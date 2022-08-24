KAMIAH — Marjorie and Harty Schmaehl are celebrating their bakery and restaurant, Hearthstone’s, 20 years of business and sharing the story of how Hearthstone came to be.
Harty was born in Europe, immigrating to the U.S. with his family after WWII. Marjorie is from California, but has lived in Taiwan and other countries. She is a registered nurse and went to nursing school in Chicago. He is a Vietnam veteran, and has lived in different countries because of his military background. While in the army, he was Pentagon Management trained, which he said helped him with other business aspects of his life. He ended up in California, where he met Marjorie and fell in love.
After getting married, the Schmaehls owned a country inn in California for 30 years, which was a block away from the ocean. It was one of the top country inns in California, they said, and was very successful.
“We had Pentagon officials, celebrities, all sorts of people stay,” Marjorie recalled. Everything changed when she “had a vision” of a place for another lodge and bakery.
They first started their journey in 1998, when they drove 4,700 miles around the nation. When they didn’t find the perfect spot, they came home disappointed.
“We had a friend tell us about how he wanted to retire in Kamiah, Idaho. The first thought I had was, ‘Where’s Idaho?’” Marjorie explained. When they arrived in Kamiah, they knew that this area was just right for their endeavors.
“We are serving God the way he tells us to do,” said Marjorie.
After buying the lodge first, the Hearthstone Restaurant and Bakery was purchased 21 years ago, and after a full year of restoration, it has become the restaurant it is today. Gathering all the needed materials, and decorating the interior to look just right was the hardest part of the whole restoration, they said.
“We wanted to keep the Western Victorian style intact, as it was the founder of the town’s original building,” Marjorie mentioned.
As for today, the couple said the hardest part of the business is keeping up with the high demand of customers. With so many people coming in, all the staff members have to care about their customers, and serve well. Even through all the hardships, the couple said they have loved getting to know people during the 20 years of Hearthstone’s operations.
“We love the people here, and we are so happy to be serving the community.” Marjorie exclaimed.
Currently, there are about 20 employees at Hearthstone. There are two buildings, the main dining area and a large banquet hall that can seat about 120 people. This area has held many different events, such as weddings, political meet and greets, dinners and many others. One of the items that sets Hearthstone apart is their bread and pastries. They make their own special types of bread, such as a white chocolate bread, blue cheese bacon bread, and many others. To create their artisan bread, they use a Swedish baking oven, and a four-deck French baking oven. They also make many things from scratch, such as homemade pastrami.
“We are well-equipped. This is a significant commercial operation,” Harty explained.
“This place has brought people here to shop, and boosted the economy since it started 20 years ago,” Harty explained, turning to his wife for support. “We just want to help make the spirit of the town. We also honor the Nezperce and we care about their well-being.” Marjorie added.
Find Hearthstone Restaurant and Bakery at 502 Main St, Kamiah, and the Hearthstone Lodge at 3250 US-12, Kamiah, at milepost 64, or contact Harty Schmaehl at 714-658-4532.
