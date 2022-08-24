Harty and Marjorie Schmaehl photo

Harty and Marjorie Schmaehl have been running and managing both the Hearthstone Restaurant and the Hearthstone Lodge for more than 20 years. They celebrated 20 years of business for the Hearthstone Restaurant and Bakery this June.

KAMIAH — Marjorie and Harty Schmaehl are celebrating their bakery and restaurant, Hearthstone’s, 20 years of business and sharing the story of how Hearthstone came to be.

Harty was born in Europe, immigrating to the U.S. with his family after WWII. Marjorie is from California, but has lived in Taiwan and other countries. She is a registered nurse and went to nursing school in Chicago. He is a Vietnam veteran, and has lived in different countries because of his military background. While in the army, he was Pentagon Management trained, which he said helped him with other business aspects of his life. He ended up in California, where he met Marjorie and fell in love.

