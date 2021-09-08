Idaho County business applications from 2005 to 2020 graphic

Chart showing rise and fall of Idaho County business applications from 2005 to 2020.

Business applications in Idaho County were up nearly 7 percent last year, according to data released July 1 by the U.S. Census through its Business Formation Series.

In 2020, Idaho County reported a total 175 applications, up by 11 reported the prior year.

The Business Formation Series, available only on a monthly basis, measures new employer firm births, the point when an application is realized and a business begins to operate.

According to census data, Idaho County’s formations have been on a steady increase for the last several years, nearing levels not experienced for more than a decade.

Within the 16-year period provided by census, Idaho County reached a high of 211 business applications in 2006, just prior to the start of the Great Recession. Applications hit 110 in 2009, fluctuating for the next several years when they hit the low of 109 in 2014.

