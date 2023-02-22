GRANGEVILLE — More than 25 people attended the Grangeville Chamber of Commerce meeting Thursday, Feb. 16, at Pizza Factory.
Chamber director Gregory Walther spoke about the need for volunteers at the Grangeville Chamber of Commerce Welcome Center. Those wanting to volunteer at the chamber/visitor center office, located at U.S. Highway 95 and Pine Street (next to the Tolo Lake Mammoth replica site and Eimers Park) can contact Walther at the office at 208-983-0460 (leave a message at the office) or on his cell at 208-507-3266; or email chamber@grangevilleidaho.com.
