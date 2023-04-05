Kids playing in the Cottonwood City Park photo

Kids playing in the Cottonwood City Park last summer, 2022.

 Free Press / David Rauzi

COTTONWOOD — Through the CHS Seeds for Stewardship program, the City of Cottonwood is receiving $10,000 to revitalize the city park.

“A fully functional park is an effective way to build a sense of community and improve quality of life for all of our Cottonwood residents,” said Linda Nida, Cottonwood City Council member. “The CHS Seeds for Stewardship grant funds will allow us to make available a safe and accessible play space at our city park.”

