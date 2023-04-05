COTTONWOOD — Through the CHS Seeds for Stewardship program, the City of Cottonwood is receiving $10,000 to revitalize the city park.
“A fully functional park is an effective way to build a sense of community and improve quality of life for all of our Cottonwood residents,” said Linda Nida, Cottonwood City Council member. “The CHS Seeds for Stewardship grant funds will allow us to make available a safe and accessible play space at our city park.”
The CHS Seeds for Stewardship program supports organizations and projects focused on safety, ag education, and strengthening and uplifting hometown communities. The funds like those being donated by CHS Primeland are part of the CHS commitment to, “empower a safer, stronger rural America through financial support that goes directly back into communities where CHS farmers and ranch owners and employees work, live and do business.”
“CHS is proud to support the revitalization of the Cottonwood City Park,” said Ken Blakeman, general manager and senior director of operations, CHS Primeland. “The upgrades to the park will provide a space for children to play safely and other community members to gather for community events and functions.”
Since 2019, CHS ag retail and feed mill locations have donated more than $634,000 to local communities and organizations through CHS Seeds for Stewardship.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.