Nikkoal Kantner and Tom Cassill photo

Nikkoal Kantner and Tom Cassill recently opened a Silvercreek Realty Group office at 221 W. Main Street, Suite 1, Grangeville.

 Photo courtesy of Hannah Kantner

GRANGEVILLE — For Tom Cassill and Nikkoal Kantner, a new business venture is more about growth, development and being of service to customers than anything else.

“This was the perfect opportunity for us, so we decided to take the leap,” Cassill said.

