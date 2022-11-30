GRANGEVILLE — For Tom Cassill and Nikkoal Kantner, a new business venture is more about growth, development and being of service to customers than anything else.
“This was the perfect opportunity for us, so we decided to take the leap,” Cassill said.
The friends and colleagues recently opened Silvercreek Realty Group on Grangeville’s Main Street, in the former H&R Block office space, in the mini mall across from The Health Food Store.
“It was difficult to leave Idaho Country Properties,” Kantner said. “Rob [McHone] trained me and I appreciate his mentorship.” She has been a realtor for two years.
Cassill, who has been a realtor for seven years, echoed those statements about Solberg Agency, where he was formerly employed.
“I learned so much there and the people there are like family,” he said.
When the two looked into Silvercreek, they liked their track record in top sales, but also the opportunity to develop themselves in their careers.
“There are many programs and classes offered through Silvercreek — it’s a way to constantly learn and keep up in the industry,” Kantner said.
Cassill and Kantner also feel their Christian values and work philosophies align and that their partnership will be beneficial not only to them, but to their clients, as well.
“We care. We know there are many different situations, and we want to help people work through them,” Cassill said.
Cassill also worked to become an associate broker and he and Kantner work under a licensed broker in Boise.
The two met through a young adult Bible study group in 2000, and when the opportunity arose, they felt comfortable in joining forces.
They specialize in all types of real estate, including commercial, residential and agricultural. They offer free market analyses for homes, properties and businesses, and provide marketing that includes drone footage, professional quality photos, 360-degree virtual tours and marketing via social media. They cover Idaho, Clearwater, Lewis and Nez Perce counties.
Cassill and his wife, Tonya, have four children. When not working, he enjoys riding side-by-side, hunting, camping, spending time with his family and watching Ohio State football.
“That’s something we have in common — my husband is from Ohio, and so is Tom,” Kantner laughed. “We’re all big Buckeye fans.”
Kantner and her husband, Eric, have two children. She enjoys outdoor activities including mountain biking, cross-country skiing, hiking, paddle boarding and spending time with family, friends and her new dog.
“We also hope to get involved in the community in different ways,” Cassill added. “We want to give back and it’s a good time to do that.”
