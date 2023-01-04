BOISE — The Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy in partnership with PODER of Idaho and a handful of community organizations have come together as the Elevate Idaho Families Coalition with the aim of creating state economic policy that reflects the needs of Idaho working families. Elevate Idaho Families is eyeing crafting a tax rebate proposal in the coming legislative session that reflects the needs of Idahoans, with a focus on the low to moderate-income families hit hardest by inflation.

The coalition asks Idaho families to submit their stories about how state tax rebates have helped their families.

