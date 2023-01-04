BOISE — The Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy in partnership with PODER of Idaho and a handful of community organizations have come together as the Elevate Idaho Families Coalition with the aim of creating state economic policy that reflects the needs of Idaho working families. Elevate Idaho Families is eyeing crafting a tax rebate proposal in the coming legislative session that reflects the needs of Idahoans, with a focus on the low to moderate-income families hit hardest by inflation.
The coalition asks Idaho families to submit their stories about how state tax rebates have helped their families.
“As a state, we need to take an honest look at how we respond to inflation among moderate and low-income Idahoans who are the hardest hit. Previous research tells us that working families put extra dollars from tax credits and rebates toward household expenses, sending them right back into the local economy. By asking Idahoans how state tax rebates have impacted their families, we will be able to make recommendations on legislation,” said Alejandra Cerna Rios, director of the Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy.
The organizations are asking community members to submit their stories to the Elevate Idaho Families website - elevateIdahofamilies.org - or on posts in the social media accounts of Elevate Idaho Families.
