GRANGEVILLE — Naomi Connolley, who has lived in Idaho County for 17 years and graduated from Grangeville Highschool in 2021, runs Prime Auto Detailing out of Grangeville. Working with Prime Auto Detailing since high school, Connolley gradually took over the business, which was previously run by her uncle. She has now been in business for five years.
“My favorite part about running my own business is that I get to decide my own schedule and also have the freedom to incorporate new ideas and ways of doing things,” Connolley remarked, “I also love that I can have my kid at work with me, which is a big bonus.”
