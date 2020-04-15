According to the Idaho Department of Labor, North Central Idaho residents filed a record number of unemployment insurance claims in the three weeks starting March 15 and ending April 4.
Initial unemployment insurance claims for Region 2 totaled 899 for the week ending April 4; 1,020 for the week ending March 28; 372 for the week ending March 21; and 94 for the week ending March 14. In Idaho County, for those same weeks, the numbers were 99; 125; 31; and eight. Idahoans File 30,904 More Initial Claims for Unemployment Insurance
Idaho workers laid off due to the coronavirus filed 30,904 initial claims for unemployment insurance between March 29 and April 4, a decrease of 6.2 percent from the previous week's record level of 32,941.
The combined three-week total of claims filed since Gov. Brad Little declared a state of emergency the week of March 8 is 77,430 – an increase of 7,400 percent.
Laid-off workers of all age groups are affected by COVID-19 layoffs, with people ages 25 to 34 filing 27 percent of all claims.
Women filed 51 percent of all initial claims last week, narrowing the gender difference from the previous two weeks when they made up almost 60 percent.
Idaho industries posting the highest percentage of new claims filed over the previous week include accommodations and food services at 17.3 percent, health care and social assistance at 16.3 percent, construction at 16.3 percent, retail trade at 11.4 percent followed by manufacturing at 10.5 percent of the week's totals.
Payouts for unemployment insurance claims for the week ending March 28 totaled $5.6 million, 86 percent higher than the previous week, and 178 percent higher than the same week, one year ago.
The pandemic’s effects on interstate traffic and then stay-at-home orders curtailed travel on the region’s roads in recent weeks. Average daily traffic on U.S. 95 fell 39 percent from 10,400 in the week of March 6 to 6,400 in the week of April 2. In Idaho County, average daily traffic fell from 1,700 to 700. (Source: Idaho Business Review.)
