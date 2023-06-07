It’s a month out from Idaho’s oldest rodeo and Grangeville’s premiere celebration!
•
•
Border Days rodeos will be held Saturday, Sunday and Monday, July 1, 2 and 3, each night at 6 p.m. On July 1 following the rodeo, music will be performed by Jake Jacobsen and on July 2 following the rodeo, Coltrain will perform. Family Night is July 3, as well as Pink Out the Stands to raise money for local cancer needs.
Street sports and the Super Egg Toss are each morning, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m., July 2, 3 and 4, and parades will be July 2, 3 and 4, at 2 p.m. each day. Fireworks are set for July 4, 10 p.m.
•
This year’s Border Days grand marshal has a lifelong association with Grangeville’s biggest celebration.
John Urbahn was born and raised in Grangeville.
“I remember riding in the kiddie parade on my neighbor’s Shetland pony when I was about 8 years old,” he recalled.
John worked throughout high school in his family’s business, Miller Hardware, on Grangeville’s Main Street (where Larson’s is now). He graduated from Grangeville High School in 1967 and went on to attend Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston.
Stay tuned for more information on John!
•
Former Grangeville resident Clift Cole popped into the Free Press earlier this year and shared some exciting news. He and his wife, Kim, live in Spokane; however, he was a scoutmaster in Grangeville for years, Troop 666 (now changed to Troop 555).
Clift is organizing a scouts reunion for this summer, to be held during Border Days, Sunday, July 2, with plans to meet at Pioneer Park at 1 p.m.
Anyone who was a scout in the 1960s and 1970s with Clift Cole is invited to attend the reunion. Call him at 1-509-496-2856 or email drkimberlycole@briarrosecenter.com, for details or questions.
•
Send your Corral Dust items to lpalmer@idahocountyfreepress.com.
