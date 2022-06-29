This is it! It’s the week Border Days starts. You will find the Border Days special section and a schedule of events in this week’s paper, but you’ll also find a little extra news here. Border Days runs July 1-4. Remember: rodeos are 6 p.m. each night July 1-3 and parades are each day July 2-4 at 2 p.m. The Super Egg Toss and street sports are each morning July 2-4 at 9 a.m.
*
The Grangeville High School class of 1972 reunion is set for Saturday, July 2, following the 2 p.m. parade. This will be at the Grangeville Gun Club. Class members who would like to ride the class float in the parade can meet on Pine Street near KORT Radio Station at 1 p.m. on July 2. Email Steve Wassmuth with questions: stevewassmuth@gmail.com.
*
Triple Bar Drill Team will perform each night during the rodeo. Rodeos are set for 6 p.m. each night, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, July 1, 2 and 3. The team also rides in each parade. Parades are set for 2 p.m. each day, July 2, 3 and 4.
Team participants for 2022 include Elli Klapprich (White Bird Rodeo Queen) — 1st leader, 7 years; Reece Barnard — 1st leader, 7 years; Caryss Barger — shotgunner, 5 years; Cressis Holes — (Triple Bar Drill Team Queen), 5 years; Lara Barnard — 2nd leader, 4 years; Sabrina Schmaus — (Triple Bar Drill princess) 2nd leader, 3 years; Franki Galloway, 2 years; Ariana Davidson, 2 years; Kaleia Adkison, 2 years; Riata Rockwell, 2 years; Noelle Chmelik, 2 years; ∙Julia Klapprich, 2 years; Elisabeth Austad, 2 years; Tesslynn Beeson — (Riggins Rodeo Queen), 2 years; Kendall Fogleman, 1st year; Charleigh Wren, 1st year; Nora Dolan, 1st year; Ellie Peterson, 1st year; EmmaLynn Welborn, 1st year; and Lucy Bunson, 1st year.
*
The Elks is having Family Bingo from 1 to 6 p.m. at the lodge on Saturday, July 2. Following this will be an Adult Trivia Night from 7 to 10 p.m. Pulled pork sandwiches with coleslaw and baked beans will be available. This event is a fundraiser for the Grangeville Elks Lodge to allow the Elks to continue charitable works in the community.
*
Fireworks are at 10 p.m. at the GHS football field July 4, thanks to the Grangeville Volunteer Fire Department. Have fun and be safe!
