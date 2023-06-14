Due to a lack of workforce, Trinity Lutheran Church will not be offering Walking Tacos this year, but will instead offer Fun on a Bun at Pioneer Park this year. This is set for Monday, July 3, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and will include a pulled pork sandwich, cabbage slaw, cookie and water.

“We’re able to produce this food with less people, and we really look forward to seeing everyone at the park,” said organizer Betty Alm.

Border Days Queen Macy Morrow and princess Elli Klapprich 2023 photo

(L-R) Border Days Queen Macy Morrow of Harpster and princess Elli Klapprich of Grangeville ride in the 2023 Asotin County Fair Parade.

