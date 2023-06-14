Due to a lack of workforce, Trinity Lutheran Church will not be offering Walking Tacos this year, but will instead offer Fun on a Bun at Pioneer Park this year. This is set for Monday, July 3, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and will include a pulled pork sandwich, cabbage slaw, cookie and water.
“We’re able to produce this food with less people, and we really look forward to seeing everyone at the park,” said organizer Betty Alm.
•
The Camas Prairie Cruisers have set July 4 for the annual Border Days Show and Shine.
This will be held at Les Schwab Tire Center on Grangeville’s Main Street. Sign up at 9 a.m.; the show starts at 10 a.m. New this year will be an Off-Road Class, Motorcycle Class, T-shirts and a raffle. Entry fee is $20 per person.
For details, call 208-507-2150.
•
A former Grangeville resident, Sydney Tracy Mugume, and her husband, Collins, will host a presentation in Grangeville Sunday, July 2.
Sydney and Collins are with “Mtoto W’Afrika,” (translated to “the African child). They work among South Sudanese and Ugandan people “to raise resilient, resourceful, community-based, Godly leaders for Africa’s tomorrow, today.”
They will speak at Trinity Lutheran Church, 210 North Mill Street, Grangeville, following the regular Sunday service on July 2, which starts at 9:30 a.m.; and also Sunday, July 2, at Super 8 Motel’s meeting room, directly following the Border Days parade. (Parade starts at 2 p.m.)
When 2023 Border Days Grand Marshal John Urbahn was a child, he helped his father set up the fireworks for the annual Border Days celebration.
“The chamber of commerce sponsored a little show then that cost $400 or $500,” he said. “We had to dig holes for the mortars to go in.”
He said later, his kids also helped him dig those holes.
“Later, in maybe the ’80s, the Grangeville Volunteer Fire Department took over the fireworks, and now it’s all an above-ground, electrically lit display,” he said.
He has been a member of GVFD for more than 40 years, and for many of those early years, he lit the fireworks by hand.
“It’s a lot safer now,” he smiled.
•
Border Days Queen Macy Morrow of Harpster and Princess Elli Kaschmitter of Grangeville have been busy representing Border Days at a variety of events. Anyone wanting to try out for royalty should contact chaperone Anna Wren ASAP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.