A correction on last week’s column: Border Days Princess Elli Klapprich was misnamed. I have known Elli since she was born, so I’m not sure how that happened. Apologies to Elli!
•
Get ready for the Border Days Street Dance Saturday, July 1, between Northwest Insurance and The Trails. The band The Butchers from Caldwell will be playing from 8-11 p.m. Thanks to Todd Marek for securing some donations and to the local businesses and individuals who chipped in to make it possible to hire this band. The band plays rock and roll from throughout several decades and the street dance is for all ages. The Trails will also have its outdoor beer garden. Sit and visit there, bring a chair or get ready to dance.
•
Good news — after a few years’ hiatus, the Bicentennial Historical Museum will be open on the Fourth of July from noon to 4 p.m. Michael Peterson will be on hand with his military expertise and Meleah McCulley will be there to share her research on the Stites Railroad. Also, the museum is open again now through August on Wed-Thurs-Fri, noon to 4 p.m. More details on this later.
•
The Grangeville All-Class Reunion is set for Monday, July 3, following the 2 p.m. parade, at the Grangeville Gun Club. All past alumni, spouses and faculty are welcome.
•
Grangeville High School’s class of 1972 will be host to a “50 Plus One” reunion Sunday, July 2, following the 2 p.m. parade, at the Grangeville Gun Club. Beer and soft drinks will be available for purchase.
For questions, email Steve Wassmuth at stevewassmuth@gmail.com.
•
Border Days Royalty tryouts are set for Wednesday, June 28, 7 p.m., at the Border Days Arena. Call chaperone Anna Wren at 208-790-0307 for details. Participants must have turned 15 by March 1, 2023.
•
The Idaho County Veterans Center on East Main Street will be a hub for a variety of activities during Border Days.
On Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, July 2, 3 and 4, $3 root beer floats will be available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
On Sunday, July 2, from noon to 2 p.m., veterans and their families are encouraged to stop by for an open house and free lunch.
The American Legion Firecracker Fun Run is set for 6 a.m. July 4 through the Veterans Center. To sign up for the run, stop by the Veterans Center on Main Street and pick up a form, or go to Facebook and print the form to mail in or drop off at the center. It is preferred that those participating preregister by June 24; however, stragglers will be accepted through the Fourth.
•
The Salmon River Art Guild and Central Idaho Art associations’ Border Days Artisan Show is set for Saturday and Sunday, July 1 and 2, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Monday, July 3, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., all at the Grangeville Elks Lodge.
For questions, email srag.idaho@gmail.com.
•
Note the toy scramble for children ages 6 and younger (and sometimes some leftovers for the older ones!) is back and will be held Tuesday, July 4, following Street Sports on Main Street. This is sponsored by Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation-Cascadia.
•
The Grangeville United Methodist Church will have their Strawberry Shortcake Booth open on Monday, July 3 (only) during Border Days, serving up their delicious summertime favorite for attendees as they have for many years. The booth will be at Pioneer Park and will be open from 10 am till 2 pm.
