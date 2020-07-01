An incorrect day was listed for the “take and make’ program through the Kooskia Community Library in a story last week. The correct information is as follows:
The programs have been moved to the Kooskia Farmers’ Market. On Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. “take and make” crafts will be available. Additionally, there will be a Saturday outdoor storytime and craft, which will be recorded and posted to YouTube and Facebook for people to access at home.
