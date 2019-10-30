October 18, 2019
Cattle Market: Slaughter cows and bulls steady. Weaned calves with two rounds of shots steady to strong. Unweaned calves with no shots lower.
Next sale – October 25th
Head Sold: 2084
Steers: 200-400 lbs. – 140-170; 400-500 lbs. – 140-167; 500-600 lbs. – 132-151; 600-700 lbs. – 130-143; 700-800 lbs. – 130-144.25; 800-950 lbs. – 128-141.25; 950 lbs. & up – 90-120.
Heifers: 200-400 lbs. – 130-150; 400-500 lbs. – 125-139; 500-600 lbs. – 120-130; 600-700 lbs. – 118-133.50; 700-800 lbs. – 118-138.50; 800-950 lbs. – 112-132; 950-lbs. & up – 90-110.
Cows: Boning: 62-69; Feeder: 58-75; Breaker: 58-65; Canner/Cutter: 45-55; Heiferettes: 68-90.
Bulls: 68-79; Baby Calves 800-1250 per head; Pairs: 1175-1550 per pair.
