GRANGEVILLE – Airbridge Broadband recently offered Idaho County a deal on internet service others – including the county’s longtime provider – may find difficult to match. Currently, First Step Internet of Moscow provides the county 30 MBPS (megabits per second) at a cost of $200 per month, but according to a letter the Idaho County Commission sent April 23, Airbridge is offering the county 50 MBPS for $1 per year for 10 years, “with the potential of an increase to 100 MBPS within the coming months at no additional monthly fee.”
“Obviously this is a significant speed increase that would ultimately benefit the county in the performance of our day-to-day business operations,” the county’s letter to First Step reads in part. “Before making this change, we wanted to reach out to you to see if you would be willing to offer similar service and pricing.”
The letter explains that the county’s arrangement with First Step included a discount on service in exchange for an internet antennae location.
Airbridge is based in Utah, according to State of Idaho business records, and is registered at 410 Main Street in Kamiah. Airbridge’s website also lists a mailing address at 231 W. Main Street in Grangeville.
