GRANGEVILLE — “If Cerner isn’t broken, why are we trying to fix it?” questioned trustee Jane Carlson at the Syringa Hospital Feb. 22 board meeting.
Carlson continued the discussion on the hospital’s electronic health record (EHR) system and the possibility of collaborating with Kootenai Health Services as it moves to the Epic system. Cerner is Syringa’s current EHR system with whom they are still under contract with.
“It seems to me like we have some big issues to fix first – such as a new boiler,” Carlson continued. “I also wonder if our patrons may think this is another step in joining forces with Kootenai. I’m not saying it’s good or bad, but if we are doing that, I hope we do so intentionally, as opposed to later wondering how we got there. What do our stakeholders think of our autonomy?”
“Well, this is a district hospital, so there are no mergers or acquisitions unless it goes through a districtwide vote,” trustee Jerry Zumalt commented.
“[An alliance with] Kootenai doesn’t scare me, but I’m sensitive to what staff has to go through,” with any possible changes, trustee Jim May added.
“We simply need more information and there cannot be any decisions until we get it,” chair Leta Strauss emphasized.
CEO Abner King reported the Syringa leadership team met with Kootenai representatives Feb. 10, with the goal of reaching some Epic implementation updates.
“They are putting additional efforts into agreements and have postponed the deadline for signing onto the Epic implementation,” King said.
