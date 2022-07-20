POLLOCK — Kelly Speer, of Desert Sage Grooming Salon, has her appointment book officially open and is taking all dogs for grooming, baths and nail trims. Kelly is located at the north end of Pollock Road. Find her on Facebook and private message her or call 208-849-1478 for an appointment.
