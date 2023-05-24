GRANGEVILLE — A generous foundation donation of nearly $30,000 has allowed Syringa Hospital’s operating room to purchase two new custom-built gurneys and one surgical camera.

“Yes, I’m excited,” RN Cindy Daly, Operating Coordinator, exclaimed as she looked over one of the new stretchers. “The stretchers we had were older.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.