GRANGEVILLE — A generous foundation donation of nearly $30,000 has allowed Syringa Hospital’s operating room to purchase two new custom-built gurneys and one surgical camera.
“Yes, I’m excited,” RN Cindy Daly, Operating Coordinator, exclaimed as she looked over one of the new stretchers. “The stretchers we had were older.”
The new equipment was made possible through a grant from the Holland M. Ware Charitable Foundation located in Eagle.
Stryker Medical delivered the custom-made gurneys to the hospital on April 25th. On April 27, Stryker representative Michael Donaway reviewed the bells and whistles of the new stretchers and all the practical aspects of modern construction.
“These stretchers were ordered in December, and we are excited that they have finally arrived,” Syringa Hospital and Clinics Grant Administrator Arne Walker said.
The donation of $28,877.65 made it possible to purchase not only the OR beds, but also a surgical camera for laparoscopic surgeries and procedures.
The 26-inch-wide Stryker “Prime Big Wheel Stretchers” were $16,968.65.
“Other departments will be jealous,” Donaway joked as he showed how the newly designed large middle wheel requires less force to turn and maneuver the stretcher, and pushing the gurneys is easier for staff and provides a smoother ride for patients.
He also stated the new gurneys have a 700-pound capacity, whereas the older ones were 500 pounds, and include a memory gel mattress for patient comfort, as well as a variety of hydraulic lifts and additional features to make moving and securing patients easier and more comfortable.
“The brakes have also improved considerably, and the whole bed is designed for better torque and steering,” Donaway stated. “These are a definite upgrade you will all appreciate.”
Of the donated money, $11,909 went toward the purchase of a Stryker Precision AC 3-Chip Autoclavable Laparoscopic Surgical Camera.
“These are wonderful improvements and additions to our operating room, and we are thankful,” Daly emphasized.
