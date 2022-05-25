GRANGEVILLE — Final Touch Salon in Grangeville has gained a familiar face.
Setting up a station at the Main Street business is 2021 Grangeville High School graduate Kaylee Doughty.
Doughty recently spent 19 weeks in Boise attending Paul Mitchell School to become a nail technician. She graduated this month and is now taking clients at Final Touch.
“I’ve always enjoyed doing nails,” she said. “When I was younger, I pretended to have a nail shop and do my cousin’s nails.”
She said she saw a need in the area for more technicians and talked to Final Touch owner Debbie Darr before attending school.
Doughty completed 600 hours of hands-on nail care experience and said she is ready to do pedicures, manicures, acrylics and gel polish.
“I also do nail art,” she smiled. “I’m really excited and ready to build my clientele.”
Doughty said she can help clients figure out nail styles, color and design, and is also open to people bringing her ideas they may have seen or heard about.
Stop by the salon at 321 West Main Street; call the shop at 208-983-1130; or call Doughty directly at 208-451-4910.
