RIGGINS — St. Luke’s Clinic family medicine physician, Dr. Jon Currey, is expanding his medical practice to Riggins. He joins Dr. Dave Hall, nurse practitioner Rachelle Hamell, and physical therapist, Kari St. Clair.
Doctors Hall and Currey will alternate seeing patients every Thursday afternoon. Hammell will continue to see patients on Monday through Wednesday, and St. Clair sees patients Monday through Thursday.
The team sees people of all ages, through all phases of life, whether you need preventive care or treatment for a specific condition or acute illness.
“At St. Luke’s Clinic – Salmon River Family Medicine, we offer a wide scope of services, including women’s health, obstetrics, annual exams, immunizations for children and adults, family planning, skin biopsies and lesion removals, diabetes management, and sports medicine. If your condition requires a specialist, we help refer you to the appropriate provider,” a recent press release stated.
The clinic also offers orthopedic and physical therapy for adults and children to help recover from an injury, surgery, or to manage a chronic issue such as arthritis.
To schedule an appointment, call 208-628-3666 or schedule online via MyChart.
