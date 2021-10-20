GRANGEVILLE — Family game night has come to Grangeville in a big way.
Michael and Kirsten Brown recently opened Elysium Games at 158 E. Main Street, Suite 1A. And, so far, things are going very well, the couple said.
“We’ve been busy, so it’s been great,” Michael smiled. “We wanted a family store and a place where our kids and others can hang out and play, and this is it.”
The store offers a large selection of video games to purchase, as well as in-store arcade games that can be played for 25 cents, and tables customers can used to play card and board games such as Dungeons and Dragons, Pokémon and Magic: The Gathering, among others. Newly-revamped sitting space and tables allows for 24 people to sit down at a time, aside from places to play arcade games.
Brown’s parents both graduated from Grangeville High School, and he has many relatives on the Camas Prairie, including grandmother, Sam Bruegeman, who died about two years ago.
“I was born on Whidbey Island [Wash.], but visited here a lot,” he said.
He went on to attend college in Corpus Christi, Texas, where he met Kirsten.
“I studied computer networking, and we later moved to New Mexico where, in 2014, we opened a 100-square foot video game kiosk in the mall,” he said.
Sales continued to grow, and within six months, the business had moved into a full-sized store.
“It just blew up, and by 2018, we had six locations,” Michael said.
They felt the fast growth left them unprepared and the stores became “wildly unmanageable,” the couple agreed.
“We ended up closing all six stores, and I took a two-year break from the business,” Michael said. He spent those two years in IT for the Bureau of Indian Affairs. “For my own mental health, I needed that break.”
When the family attended the funeral of his grandmother, Michael and Kirsten said their desire to live on the Camas Prairie solidified.
“We loved it here — then and now,” Kirsten said.
She had worked in real estate as part owner or a brokerage company in New Mexico, but knew she could continue her career anywhere.
“I just wasn’t sure at first if we could do this business in a small town and make a go of it full time, but we opened the end of August, and it’s been above and beyond what we expected,” Michael said.
The word Elysium is defined as “a place or state of perfect happiness,” or, as Michael put it, “nirvana.”
“That’s what this place is to me. I’m a collector and player so this is what I love, and that, rolled into a place where my family can be and other people can hang out and have fun, well, what could be better?” he asked.
Elysium buys, sells and trades anything to do with video games, as well as pop-culture-related items.
“From original Nintendo to the new Nintendo Switch to Atari — whatever,” Michael shrugged.
In the future, the couple hopes to be able to expand the store to offer more of what they are currently housing at home and in storage.
“We purchased all of K&R Video’s inventory, so there’s all that, for one thing,” Michael said.
The Browns have four children, ages 11, 8, 6 and almost 1, with a fifth child due in January 2022. The oldest three children are all students at St. John Bosco Academy in Cottonwood.
“We really look forward to meeting more people and having more people stop by to hang out, say hi and play,” the Browns said.
The business is open Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. It is closed Sundays and Mondays. For special event information see Elysium Games on Facebook or call 208-606-5882.
