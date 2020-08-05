GRANGEVILLE – Do your trees need some personal care that you cannot manage? Does your lawn need more regular maintenance than you can give it? Ewing Grounds-Keeping is up to the challenge.
The Grangeville-based business, owned by Levi and Klarey Ewing, began in 2017. Ewing Grounds-Keeping currently has three employees and has provided part-time and summer work for a number of people – mainly high school and college students – during the past three years.
“A goal of ours as a business is to provide first-time employment for young people where they develop work ethic and learn a high standard for work quality, benefiting them and their future employers,” the Ewings explained.
Ewing Grounds-Keeping offers tree care, from pruning fruit trees and small ornamentals, all the way up to large tree pruning, full removals and felling. It also completes general lawn maintenance and serves Northern Idaho for tree work and the Grangeville area for lawns.
“An important thing for folks to think about is how trees work. Trees have invested stored energy into growing leaves and new tissues which generate new energy to be stored and provide the tree protection against intense sun. Major pruning, such as a reduction, is robbing the tree of its return on the investment. As a rule of thumb, more extensive pruning is a greater potential shock to the tree and extensive summer pruning often removes too much of the trees shade, exposing thin bark to intense heat and the potential of sun-scald,” Levi explained.
During the summer, they said, tree work should be kept to minor pruning, such as thinning dead wooding and clearance pruning. More extensive pruning should wait until cooler weather or when trees are dormant. Then, reductions should be kept to no more than 25 percent of the bearing crown, and made using proper arboricultural techniques.
“I am excited to help tree owners learn about proper pruning techniques and maintenance, tree health, beauty and value,” Levi said.
Levi started in landscape maintenance in high school in 2004, and has worked for other companies off and on since then. In 2017, homeschool teacher and local groundskeeper, Jay Smith, was moving away and offered to refer Levi for all his maintenance accounts if he wanted to start up his own business.
“We started with just the lawns and small trees, but added working on large trees our second year when I saw the need and found that I really enjoy working on trees and learning tree science,” he said. “More and more, I see the need for education for myself and tree owners on tree science and proper pruning techniques to optimize the life of trees and their benefit to people.”
Last fall, Ewing Grounds-Keeping made a large investment in the arboriculture side of the business with the purchase of a truck and chipper, which the Ewings said has made work so much more efficient.
“We’ve been investing in arboriculture through education, quality gear and insurance for the work, so we are equipped to supply a solid, safe, legal service to tree owners,” Levi stated.
To get a hold of Ewing Grounds-Keeping, call or text 208-451-5851, or reach out on Facebook at Ewing Grounds-Keeping.
