GRANGEVILLE – If you are a customer who was affected by a skimmer device at the Exxon gas station on Main Street, fear no more. The pumps have been updated.
“The anti-theft, anti-skimmer devices have been installed, and the bad guys can no longer steal anyone’s information from our gas pumps,” said Ken Singh.
The Singh and Chahal families own the Exxon station, as well as The Depot and Depot Express. Exxon was the last of their stations to be updated with the theft-deterrent technology.
“We had until 2020 to update all pumps,” Singh explained. “It’s a pretty expensive process, but it’s all finished now, and people can rest easy.”
In December 2019, a skimmer device was discovered on one of the Exxon pumps. A skimmer device steals debit and credit card information. Criminals affix these to ATMs, fuel pumps and other point-of-sale devices in forms that looks to be a legitimate part of the machine. Thieves will return to retrieve stolen data, creating cloned cards or hacking financial accounts to steal money.
This particular device was discovered by a pump repair technician at the Exxon station, at Main and C streets, when one of the card readers on a pump had not been working for a couple of weeks. It is unknown how long the device was there, as it is difficult to detect.
“We are very happy to have the problem solved for our customers,” Singh said. “This limits the criminal activity.”
