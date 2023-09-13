COTTONWOOD — Faith Roy Realty is opening in a new office space, along with several other businesses.
Roy has lived in Cottonwood her whole life and has been working as a realtor for more than three years.
COTTONWOOD — Faith Roy Realty is opening in a new office space, along with several other businesses.
Roy has lived in Cottonwood her whole life and has been working as a realtor for more than three years.
“My favorite part [of realty] is definitely feeling like I am a part of someone’s dream coming true when they buy or sell a home,” Roy remarked, “A home is most Americans’ biggest purchase/investment they’ll make, and I love being a part of that.”
She added she and her husband, Taylor, invest in real estate and emphasized that it has been life-changing, making it special for her to help others do the same.
Roy commented it can be tough watching the housing market change and seeing it affect her clients.
“It can get discouraging when things that are out of my control happen,” she explained, “But I’ve made a strong effort to make sure I do everything in my power and think outside of every box to make someone’s dream come true with homeownership.”
Roy emphasized how much she appreciates her community and local businesses.
“I absolutely love this community. A huge passion of mine is supporting small businesses around the area,” Roy said, “I just started a ‘Camas Prairie women in business’ group; it’s been amazing seeing all the small businesses around the area come together to network, brainstorm and build community.”
Roy’s new office is in the Cornerstone Business Center, owned by Ryan and Heather Uhlenkott. Also in the center are Ethos Fitness, Joseph Smith with Cottonwood Physical Therapy, ClearConnect and On Point Massage.
“All of the businesses have been around for a long time but it’s been so nice that now we all have a place we love that we can work out of,” Roy said of the business center, “The offices are brand new so they have been a great space for everyone.”
“Ryan and Heather went above and beyond.” Roy concluded, “They have brought a great touch to Cottonwood.”
