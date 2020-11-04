GRANGEVILLE — Sundown RV Park has new owners. Dawn Young and her husband, Jamey, have purchased the park and are not only the new owners, but also the managers.
“We have invested in mobile homes before, and RV parks are run similarly to mobile home parks,” Dawn explained. “I always have wanted to own a park. We love this area, and appreciate Idaho’s conservative values and politics.”
Aside from that, the Youngs said they also feel it is important to offer effective, affordable living in every town.
Prior to the acquisition of the park, Jamey has worked as a school bus driver, trainer and para educator, as well as a Winco employee. Dawn spent 18 years as a dog groomer and is a proud mom to five children. The Young’s children include Rebecca, 16; Rachel, 14; HopeAnn, 12; James, 9; and Angel, 7.
They hope to purchase a house in the area, but said they may move into the park for now.
“We have a wonderful camp host, Ashley,” Dawn said of the park.
She added they have been landlords, have a couple of rental manufactured homes, and bought and sold manufactured homes previously. She grew up in Oregon and Jamey was raised in the Tri-Cities.
Sundown offers nightly, weekend, monthly and long-term rentals.
“We have easy pull-throughs for nightlies, and we definitely encourage monthly stays,” Dawn said. “We are hoping to buy a few RVs to sell on payments. We may even offer an RV to rent for short term.”
The Youngs have been picking out new logo and themed accessories for the park.
“We are trying to match Grangeville’s rodeo western theme,” she added. “We just got new gravel and touched up the paint.
The park is located at 102 North C Street (directly off U.S. 95 at the Grangeville town turnoff). Log onto https://sundownrvpark5.wixsite.com/mysite or call 208-983-9113.
