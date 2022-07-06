GRANGEVILLE — “When COVID hit, things really changed,” Amy Farris said of her position at Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation of Cascadia.
Farris worked as the activities director, but with the pandemic, all activities were extremely limited, she explained.
“It was a lonely, difficult time and we certainly made the best of it, but one thing it did for me was open another door,” she said.
She found herself with other duties and responsibilities to help fill in where needed, and her activities director job changed during that time.
“I started filling in as social services designee,” she said. “And I discovered I really enjoyed it.”
Farris is no stranger at GHC, having worked there the better part of 20 years. Her twin daughters, Micaela and Macenzie, now 21, cut their teeth in the facility where they spent a lot of time with their “grandpas and grandmas.”
“They did have relatives here throughout the years, but I mean all the residents they grew up with became family,” Farris said.
Farris worked as a certified nursing assistant prior to working as activities director, and now in her new position, she still gets the one-on-one time with residents, as well as being able to visit with and assist their families.
“I’m getting used to the paperwork and software system,” she said, “but I sure enjoy getting all the resident interaction time every day.”
It’s been a big learning curve, she said, becoming familiar with all the state requirements. She is also working on state certification as she continues to work full-time.
“I’m really grateful for the easy transition the people here have helped me with,” she said. “I work with and for great people and couldn’t do this without them.”
She said some days she leaves knowing there is still more paperwork and things to do, “but as long as our residents meet their goals, then it’s a successful day.”
Farris said she still fills in with other areas in the facility as needed, including working the floor.
“I’ve been here a long time and I know how things run and I know the people,” she said. “And I’m always learning.”
Farris and her husband, Jeff, enjoy boating in their spare time, as well as spending time with their family and their two Great Danes. She also serves on the Grangeville City Council and has spent year years working with the Border Days Triple Bar Drill Team.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.