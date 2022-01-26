DENVER, Colo. — Fennemore recently announced the appointment of John McHugh as its Denver office managing partner.
McHugh is a former Cottonwood resident. He joined Fennemore in 2021 with the addition of the Reilly LLP litigation team to the firm’s roster.
“John not only has a busy litigation practice and numerous legal industry accolades, but he also contributes his time and energy to a long list of professional and community activities,” said James Goodnow, CEO of Fennemore. “We are thrilled to have John assume the role of office managing partner. And we are grateful to Bruce Dahl for his steady hand and strong support over the years in building the Denver office.”
McHugh is active in his community and currently sits on the board of directors for the Colorado LGBT Bar Foundation. He also serves as the co-chair for the Colorado Lawyers Committee’s Hate Crimes Education Task Force. From 2014-2019, he served on the board of directors of the Colorado LGBT Bar Association, including as president in 2017. He has a thriving pro bono practice focusing on LGBT rights, including serving as the lead attorney in the landmark lawsuit that challenged Colorado’s laws that prohibit same-sex marriage.
“I am honored to serve as the office managing partner of Fennemore’s Denver office and to play a key role in forging the future of the firm,” said McHugh. “I’ve already found Fennemore to be a great home for my practice and I am thrilled to play a key part in this next chapter of the Denver office.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.