GRANGEVILLE – “I’m looking forward to learning a lot,” said Sarah Fischer, new intern at the Idaho County Free Press. She has lived in Grangeville for most of her life and for the summer she will be helping to report for the paper.
Fischer is a 2017 graduate of Grangeville High School and is currently attending the University of Idaho where she is studying English. She also works at the local Cash and Carry supermarket, and in her spare time she enjoys walking with her dogs and creating art. Her parents are George and Jennie Fischer of Grangeville.
In the past Fischer has held a variety of local jobs that can help her to be prepared for reporting. From her work as a student to lifeguarding and raising chickens, there are a variety of experiences and connections to the area that she can draw on. Now she’ll focus on learning interviewing and writing skills to create stories.
Fischer will be working on stories of general interest and personality features. She hopes to help contribute some new ideas and perspectives.
“I’m very excited about this opportunity,” Fischer said, “I can’t wait to get involved in my community and build my writing skills for the future. I’m very lucky to have a chance like this, and I’ll do my best. I’m looking forward to hearing local stories and experiences.”
Expect to see Fischer about the community, asking questions and reporting on what she sees in upcoming issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.