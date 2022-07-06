Donation for Riggins VFD photo

DF Development LLC donated five flashing beacons and a 10-pack of safety vests to the Riggins Volunteer Fire Department (RVFD). Pictured is (L-R) Scott Carlton, business development manager for the LLC, and Jeff Joyce, fire chief, RVFD.

 Contributed photo

RIGGINS — The Riggins Volunteer Fire Department (RVFD) recently received a donation from DF Development LLC of five flashing beacons, to be worn on their clothing, and a 10-pack of safety vests. DF Development LLC, a land development and timber farm operation encompassing more than 150,000 acres in Central Idaho has employees in Idaho who travel frequently throughout the state.

According to Scott Carlton, business development manager for the LLC, “In our travels, we noticed that at accident scenes in Idaho County that were responded to by the Riggins Volunteer Fire Department, they had limited safety equipment. We contacted the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, who directed us to a website to find the right equipment. Our employees saw a need and ordered personal safety beacons and safety vests for the department. We frequently make donations based on need to support the communities and organizations that benefit local citizens.”

