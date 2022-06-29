GRANGEVILLE — There’s a new florist in town, and she’s a familiar face. Of course, the endeavor has been a husband-wife effort.
Grangeville High School graduates Kaitlin and Robert Yama are the owners of the new business, Flora and Fronds.
“I have always loved to buy wrapped bouquets of flowers to take home and create my own arrangements. It’s something that has always been joyful work to me, and a fun, creative outlet,” Kaitlin said. “The idea of having our own floral business is something that has been in the back of my mind for about six years, but the dream and the reality hadn’t aligned.”
However, when she enrolled in The Floral Design Institute of Portland and started classes, she said she was hooked.
“My husband loved the business idea and jumped right on board; his role has been instrumental in both the startup and current operation,” she explained. “This specific business plan wasn’t the original goal, but numerous factors led us to the business structure that we’ve created, and it feels right! It’s a fresh take on a timeless industry and we’re really happy with the way it’s come together.”
Flora and Fronds covers Grangeville, Cottonwood and White Bird.
“If you are outside of our delivery zone, just give us a call and we can arrange a pickup for you,” Kaitlin said.
She explained that Flora and Fronds understands when someone sends flowers, they aren’t “just sending flowers.”
“You’re sending a symbol of your emotions, whether that’s sympathy, gratitude, love, or celebration,” she emphasized. “Our mission is to create an experience that makes ordering flowers as simple as possible, so in the midst of everyone’s busy lives they can conveniently, and confidently, send a token of their emotions to loved ones. Within seconds you can create an order and have your delivery scheduled, worry free. It really doesn’t get much easier.”
The business is a fully operational floral service that offers same-day local delivery to Grangeville, and schedules same-day deliveries to Cottonwood and White Bird, as well.
“A streamlined ordering process on the website has been created that focuses on the color palette of your arrangement and has size and vase options to customize your order,” Kaitlin said. “If you want something specific, for example, a dozen red roses, just give me a call and we’ll make it happen! We offer everyday florals, sympathy work, event work of all kinds, and we have sweets and treats to add to your flower orders to make sending a thoughtful gift easy.”
Customers can order through the website www.flora-fronds.com or call 208-507-2832.
