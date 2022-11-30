COTTONWOOD — Joe Forsmann was nominated and selected as Clerk of the Year for the Idaho Association of Highway Districts (IAHD) at the annual IAHD Convention held in Coeur d’Alene Nov. 17.
Forsmann worked for the State Tax Commission and Magnuson McHugh, CPAs in Coeur d’Alene before moving to Cottonwood. He purchased an accounting business from Bud Uhling in 1991, and, at that time, started his first clerk positions with the Keuterville and Ferdinand Highway districts. Since that time, he added six highway districts and continues to work with seven of the districts. He has been the clerk for Keuterville Highway District for 31 years; Ferdinand Highway District 31 years; Central Highway District 30 years; Winona Highway District 14 years; Grangeville Highway District 12 years; Union Highway District 10 years; Greencreek Highway District two years; and West Camas Transportation Group 17 years.
