BOISE — The Selway Bitterroot Frank Church Foundation is currently accepting applications for the second round of the Connie Saylor Johnson Wilderness Education Grant. Applications for grants of up to $1,000 are due by Oct. 31.
The grant purpose is to support wilderness education for future generations by providing teachers and educational organizations with funds to incorporate the stewardship of wilderness into classroom and/or outdoor curriculum.
The program is open to any nonprofit organization, institution, individual, or ad-hoc group working to further wilderness education.
Last year, Grangeville Elementary Middle School teachers were awarded the first round of grant money to help with outdoor educational opportunities for their students.
The grant program honors the late Connie Saylor Johnson, a lifelong educator and champion of Idaho and Montana Wilderness. The CSJWEF Fund was established in 2019 by her friends and family to honor her commitment to hands-on wilderness education experiences to people of all ages. The fund has grown steadily since Johnson’s death in 2018 through contributions from supporters of wilderness education.
