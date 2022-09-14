BOISE — The Selway Bitterroot Frank Church Foundation is currently accepting applications for the second round of the Connie Saylor Johnson Wilderness Education Grant. Applications for grants of up to $1,000 are due by Oct. 31.

The grant purpose is to support wilderness education for future generations by providing teachers and educational organizations with funds to incorporate the stewardship of wilderness into classroom and/or outdoor curriculum.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments