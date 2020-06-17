Get ready for an amazing fireworks display for 2020. Despite other towns across Idaho and Washington canceling their shows, Grangeville will have one of the biggest displays ever.
Retired Grangeville Volunteer Fire Department fireman and current volunteer, Bob Beckman, said this year’s $15,000 show promises to be awesome. This is set for Saturday, July 4, 10 p.m., on the Grangeville High School football field.
*
Another word from Mr. Beckman. Are you ready to see something in the July 4 Border Days parade that you’ve never seen before?
Beckman, who has a home, handcrafted toy business, Toys Are Us, will be host to a … wait for it … camel! This 2,000-pound dromedary, named Clyde, will make his way through the parade and then be at Art in the Park, next to Beckman’s toy booth. Beckman said Clyde is a gentle giant and loves selfies, so be sure to stop by for a visit!
Also note Clyde’s owner said although Clyde will be housed in the Beckman’s back yard, he will earn his keep by pruning everything that’s 10 feet high and up!
*
Note the Blue Jean Ball and the Firecracker Fun Run, both sponsored by the Syringa Hospital Foundation, has been canceled for 2020.
*
Mount Idaho No. 9 AF &AM Masons met May 23 and said they made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Border Days Cowboy Breakfast.
“We are not afraid of COVID-19 from local folks, but a lot of those we feed are from out of state, and that was a concern,” members stated.
The Masons will still hold a raffle for a rifle with the drawing set for July 4. Raffle funds go toward their annual $400 scholarships provided for seniors at Clearwater Valley, Nezperce, Highland and Grangeville.
If anyone is interested in using the mason’s kitchen for a breakfast fund-raiser during Border Days, contact Randy Berg at Farmers Insurance Office, next to the Blue Fox on Grangeville’s Main Street, or call him at 208-816-1263.
*
Due to the COVID-19 crisis, lack of volunteers and the church not being fully open yet, there will not be a Grangeville United Methodist strawberry shortcake event at Border Days this year. The church usually sets up on July 4 at the park and serves hundreds of slices of shortcake and angel food cake topped with strawberries and whipped cream.
In addition, Trinity Lutheran Church’s Walking Tacos will not be at Art in the Park this year.
*
If you’re looking for live music on Friday, July 3, and Saturday, July 4, look no further than The Trails Restaurant and Lounge on Grangeville’s Main Street. Vintage Youth will play at 6 p.m. on July 3, and American Bonfire will play starting at 8 p.m. on July 4. They will take a break for fireworks, then be back at it afterwards.
*
Border Days Queen Kaylee Page and Princess Josie Remacle are calling all young ladies interested in becoming royalty. Grangeville Border Days royalty try outs will be Thursday, June 25, at the Border Days Arena in Grangeville. Applications are due by the June 22. For questions contact royalty advisor Anna Wren at 208-790-0307 or Facebook message Kaylee or Josie. Check out the Facebook Border Days royalty page for more details.
*
Start thinking now about tour parade entry with the theme of “Country Pride Country Wide.” Sign up online at http://grangevilleborderdays.org/.
