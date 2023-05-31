GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville Heath and Rehabilitation of Cascadia has a new face: Kimberly Fullmer has stepped in as the care facility’s new CEO.
Fullmer was born in Las Vegas, went into foster care in Idaho at age 5, and was adopted at age 9.
“I have great parents,” she smiled. She grew up in rural Idaho — Mackay — with seven siblings, also adopted.
She became a CNA at the age of 16 and worked at the hospital in neighboring Arco.
“I played every sport possible in high school and then went on to community college in Idaho Falls,” she said.
Fullmer took a break from school when she had her oldest daughter but continued as a CNA and also worked in residential care and assisted living facilities. She also worked for the Department of Transportation in Arizona, managing the Sunset Point Rest Area.
“I’ve always loved taking care of people, so in every field and area I’ve worked, it has been with people,” she said.
She eventually earned her degree in Business Administration and Human Resource Management while working full time through school.
Last November, she was informed of Cascadia’s need to fill a CEO position in Grangeville.
“I love it. The support from the company is incredible and the people I work with here in Grangeville are amazing,” Fullmer said. “My coworkers are involved, passionate and invested.”
“And, of course, I love our residents,” she emphasized. “The best part of my job is the time I get to spend with residents and their families.”
Fullmer will oversee the facility’s finances, as well as staff.
“There’s a great leadership team, and unbeatable support staff, but we need to hire more local nurses and CNAs,” she explained. Currently, several of these positions are contracted and filled by traveling medical professionals.
Fullmer said that one way GHR hopes to hire is through a CNA program where the facility will pay for a CNA course and materials while the participant is also paid to work as a nurse’s aide before becoming certified.
“We would provide training for seniors in high school and older,” she said.
She emphasized that it is also important to her to get in touch with the community.
“Our residents are still an important part of this community, and we want to make sure the community knows we need their support, and we support them, too,” she said, adding visitors are always welcome: to play games, play instruments, sing, perform, dance and more.
When she isn’t working, Fullmer enjoys spending time with her partner, Jason, and their three children, ages 25, 23 and 21. They enjoy outdoor activities, especially snowmobiling.
GHR is licensed for 60 residents. For questions on the skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility, call 208-983-1131 or stop by 410 East North Second Street.
