Kimberly Fullmer photo

Kimberly Fullmer is the new CEO of Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation of Cascadia.

 Free Press / Lorie Palmer

GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville Heath and Rehabilitation of Cascadia has a new face: Kimberly Fullmer has stepped in as the care facility’s new CEO.

Fullmer was born in Las Vegas, went into foster care in Idaho at age 5, and was adopted at age 9.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.