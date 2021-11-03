GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville Chamber of Commerce (GCC) has partnered with OEO solutions to offer local businesses free LED light replacements. The program is offered to all chamber members. To participate in this program, contact the chamber at 208-983-0460 or email dana@grangevilleidaho.com.

In other news, GCC is sponsoring the 35th annual Holiday Gift Fair at GEMS Dec. 4. Those interested in reserving booth space can contact Dana Greig at the number and e-mail above.

