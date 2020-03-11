GRANGEVILLE – “We started planting baskets,” said Grangeville High School agricultural sciences teacher and FFA advisor Katie Mosman Wilson.
Community members can mark their calendars for Saturday, May 9, 9 a.m., for the GHS Bulldog FFA plant sale.
This will be set up outside the GHS arcade and will include flower baskets and heirloom garden varieties, all grown in the GHS ag sciences greenhouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.