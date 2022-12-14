Idaho Preferred gift box photo

One of the two Idaho Preferred Holiday Gift Boxes available.

 Contributed photo

“Give, Eat, Local,” this year with the Idaho Preferred Holiday Gift Box.

The Idaho State Department of Agriculture’s Idaho Preferred program is offering its annual ag-artisan holiday gift box. This year, customers have two gift box options with each box containing more than 13 products grown, raised, and crafted in Idaho. Each purchase supports local Idaho producers and our economy.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments