“Give, Eat, Local,” this year with the Idaho Preferred Holiday Gift Box.
The Idaho State Department of Agriculture’s Idaho Preferred program is offering its annual ag-artisan holiday gift box. This year, customers have two gift box options with each box containing more than 13 products grown, raised, and crafted in Idaho. Each purchase supports local Idaho producers and our economy.
Last year, Idaho Preferred sold out of its holiday gift boxes, which were distributed throughout the U.S. The program has increased inventory this year and is able to offer 1,000 holiday gift boxes for purchase.
Learn more and order your Idaho Preferred Holiday Gift Box at https://idahopreferred.com/giftbox2022/. Supplies are limited, so customers are encouraged to order early. Boxes are sold separately and will ship by mid-December for holiday delivery. Boxes are $64.95 each plus tax and shipping. Each box has a more than $95 retail value.
Idaho Preferred is a program of the Idaho State Department of Agriculture, and its mission is to connect Idaho agriculture and food producers with consumers, retailers, and food services to grow their marketplace.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.