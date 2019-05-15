GRANGEVILLE – More than 25 people attended the Grangeville Farmers’ (GFM) Market Meet, Greet and Eat event Saturday, April 27, at Soltman Center.
“Thanks for attending – we’re really hoping to have as many of you as possible as vendors and shoppers,” greeted market co-chair Lizzie McKeag.
Representatives of the GFM were on hand to explain market policies and procedures, discuss the year’s plans and share in food and drink. A variety of door prizes were also given out during the event.
Those attending represented a variety of market wares including pottery, flowers, vegetables, plants, baked goods, soaps, salves, signs and other handcrafted items.
The point of the market, the written information states, is to benefit the community and provide handmade and locally grown products.
One of the market directors, Cindy Lane, reported that the market has tried to stay in the public other times besides summer by offering programs on wind tunnels and composting, and participating in seed exchanges and plant sales.
The market steering committee thanked the City of Grangeville for its use of Pioneer Park as well as others who have donated to or volunteered for the market and its Grub Club kids program. This includes the Grangeville Elks Lodge, Grangeville High School agricultural science program and North Idaho Correctional Institute.
For questions, e-mail grangevillefm@gmail.com or contact Cindy Lane at 208-983-3875. To see the vendor applications, go to www.grangevillefm.com. Also find Grangeville Farmers’ Market on Facebook.
