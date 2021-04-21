GRANGEVILLE — A room of nearly 30 Super 8 and Gateway Inn motel employees and their owners erupted in cheers last Tuesday, April 13, while watching a company meeting via Zoom. Though most Zoom meetings don’t bring this much joy, this one has a special message:
Grangeville’s Super 8 Hotel was announced as the Hotel of the Year for 2020. This is based on overall customer satisfaction surveys, which, for the Grangeville property, came in at 9.14 out of 10 for 2020. And a 4.65 out of 5 for cleanliness and guest services.
Super 8 by Wyndham is the largest economy motel franchise in the world, with more than 2,700 properties in all.
“This high rate and honor were despite a very rough year for the hotel industry, where many things changed,” Super 8 President Mike Mueller said.
As soon as the Internet meeting ended, Grangeville Super 8 owner Ted Lindsley threw the kudos right back to his staff and family.
“This is because of you,” he pointed to the people in the room. “You make this motel a great place to stay.”
Lindsley also said though The Gateway Inn isn’t under the franchise, he doesn’t ever think of it or its staff as any different than the Super 8 staff or think of its expectations as lower.
“You all, both properties, do a wonderful job,” he added.
Ted and his wife, Wendy, own the businesses, going into the endeavor with Mom, Judy, and brother, Jeff, as well as the late Tom Lindsley. Super 8 opened in 1999 and now has a total of 51 rooms.
“We want to offer the best quality and friendliest place to stay with excellent, friendly staff,” Lindsley said. “But we also have a desire to just get people off U.S. Highway 95 and stop in our town to visit, explore, eat, shop, and leave some money here. It’s all good for our economy.”
The Super 8 Zoom conference meeting also spoke to what is predicted for the upcoming travel season. This includes more domestic road trips and “workcations.” Mueller also said the surge in digital media consumption is up, so all of Super 8’s properties must offer the latest in Internet services.
Number one, he emphasized, is the customers’, as well as the company’s, continued concern for safety and cleanliness measures, especially in light of the 2020 COVID-19 outbreak.
Super 8 by Wyndham is also giving mandatory training to all its employees to help spot, report and stop human trafficking.
