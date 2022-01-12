GRANGEVILLE — Lean times in Hollywood have led to slim pickings for the Blue Fox Theater in Grangeville.
“Product is slow coming out of Hollywood in the movie industry right now,” theater owner Chris Wagner said.
Due to this, the Blue Fox will be showing movies only Fridays through Mondays for the time being.
“By spring, we hope to be back in the game seven days a week when there’s more movie releases,” Wagner said.
Until then, the theater will be open for birthday parties and private viewings/parties on Tuesday, Wednesdays and Thursdays. This could also be used for family get-togethers, anniversary celebrations or book club viewings, to name a few events.
“There’s no minimum or maximum numbers, so just schedule a party, bring your own DVD and come on in,” Wagner said.
Cost for a party to rent the theater is $150. Concessions will be open; however, patrons are invited to bring in a cake if they wish, as well as use the lobby as a place to open gifts.
Those wishing to use the Blue Fox facilities can call or text Wagner at 208-983-8233. Leave a message and he will return a call.
