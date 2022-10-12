COTTONWOOD — “It’s not very often in a warden’s career, that you get to hand out a 35-year longevity award,” said warden Aaron Krieger, North Idaho Correctional Institution.
This month, staff member Patti Greene, of Cottonwood, was recognized for 35 years at NICI. Greene started her career as a correctional officer in 1979, which she described the facility as having a male dorm and a female dorm with two officers running the institution without a fence. Greene said the first fence that was put up at NICI was to keep the cows out. She said how at first they didn’t have any uniforms or radios, and on visiting day, she was often mistaken for one of the residents.
