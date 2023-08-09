GRANGEVILLE — Does your business — no matter the size — need some expert human resources assistance?
That help can be had locally with Maria T. Gresham, PhD, a business development representative with Who's Your HR (WYHR).
GRANGEVILLE — Does your business — no matter the size — need some expert human resources assistance?
That help can be had locally with Maria T. Gresham, PhD, a business development representative with Who’s Your HR (WYHR).
Born in Ohio, Gresham is a graduate of The Ohio State University where she obtained her degree in organizational behavior and business strategy. She has lived and traveled throughout the United States, working for a variety of companies, including IBM in New York and St. Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise. Beginning in 2018, Grangeville was a stopping point for her travels and an area which she fell in love with.
“I was living in Oregon and during the pandemic it became a place I just didn’t want to be,” she said.
She made Grangeville her permanent home in 2021.
“I love the sense of community here,” she emphasized. “People sharing and helping each other. That’s what I love to do — help people.”
WYHR, a woman-owned company with representatives in several states, has literature that states, “We take care of your people-related problems so that you can focus on your mission.” Services include training and development, assistance with compliance audits, payroll processing, candidate sourcing, recruiting and management of talent, drug and alcohol programs, and affirmative action planning. Some workplace and business challenges Gresham can help with are how to resolve conflict between employees, how to get employees to meet goals, how to reduce turnover, how to update an employee handbook, and obtaining professional development for the leaders within a business or organization, including nonprofits.
“Think of me as a ‘phone a friend,’ and I can help in many of the areas that are keeping you from your regular day-to-day business efforts,” she said.
Gresham offers a free initial consultation valued at $450.
“And there are never any surprise costs — everything is upfront,” she stated.
Gresham has enjoyed becoming involved in the community, including taking part in the Border Days parade this year.
When she isn’t working, she enjoys hiking, fishing, no-kill hunting, dancing and going to museums and learning new things. She has two daughters who are both currently in nursing school.
“I really look forward to helping local businesses with customized services,” she said.
To contact Gresham: call 539-215-8868 or email maria.gresham@hrraw.com. Log onto www.hrraw.com for details.
