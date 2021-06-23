GRANGEVILLE — Painting, plant identification, yoga and bugs are all part of the Grangeville Farmers’ Market (GFM) Grub Club program.
“It’s a really fun way for kids to get involved and be a part of the farmers’ market,” said GFM board member Carly Decker.
Decker and the other GFM board members are each taking turns with various Grub Club activities this summer. These occur each Saturday during the market through Aug. 28.
“Kids can stop in from 10 a.m. to noon, and take part in that week’s activity, which takes about 15 to 20 minutes,” Decker explained.
Kids can participate in the goings-on while their parents shop, visit, or enjoy the market music and atmosphere.
Decker said Grub Club started in 2015 and has been sustained through grants from the Elks, Lions Club, Grangeville Community Foundation, and through a yearly plant sale with vegetable, flower and herb starts provided by inmates at North Idaho Correctional Institution.
“The main goal is to provide healthy eating habits and an active lifestyle,” for children ages 4 to 12, Decker said.
Each child will not only get to participate in the day’s program at no cost, they will also receive a $1 GFM token to use at the market to purchase fresh produce, herbs, edible plants or other agriculture products. This year, a healthy lifestyle challenge is also taking place and those who complete it will receive a certificate for a free ice-cream treat from Cash and Carry.
Decker got involved in the market a few years ago as she has a degree in elementary education and is a certified yoga instructor.
“I love kids and with my interest in health and outdoor activities, this was the perfect place to join,” she said.
Decker and her husband, a USFS employee, have two children, ages 2 and 4, and like to camp and explore the Selway beaches.
“I hope lots of kids will take advantage of the Grub Club summer programs and this will get them interested in the market and bringing their families to it,” she said. “It’s such a fun thing to do and we hope to have more and more involvement.”
