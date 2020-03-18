GRANGEVILLE – Grangeville’s Avista Utilities office has gained a familiar face.
Patrick Hagen of Kamiah came on board last month as the Grangeville operation district manager.
Hagen is a graduate of Kamiah High School and the University of Idaho where he majored in forest products business management.
“After that, I spent some time logging in the area, then I worked for the Idaho Department of Lands for 12 years,” he said.
Hagen was born and raised in the area and said he enjoys raising his family here.
“My parents and brothers and their families are all around here, as is my wife’s family,” he said.
He and his wife, Monica, have four children, ranging in age from 8 to 26. The three younger children all attend St. John Bosco Academy (formerly Summit Academy) in Cottonwood.
Avista’s Grangeville office employs 10 people which includes a front office technology person, five service representatives, one foreman and three crew members.
“My job is to make sure they have everything they need to do their jobs and keep the power on, as well as build new power infrastructures,” Hagen said.
The area served out of the Grangeville, Kamiah and Orofino offices, which Hagen will oversee, includes Winchester to Pierce, Weippe, Kooskia, Kamiah, Elk City, Grangeville, Nezperce and Craigmont, and all the rural outlying areas where Avista has customers.
“Basically, all of North Central Idaho,” Hagen said.
Hagen said he has already learned a lot as he is getting to know Avista, utilities in general, and the company culture.
“I’m excited to be here and serve this crew. They’re experienced and I will certainly learn a lot from all of them,” he said. “The company is a great fit for me and my family, and I keep gaining more appreciation for Avista as I see how invested they are in the communities they supply power to.”
In their spare time, the Hagens enjoy outdoor activities such as shooting, hunting and fishing. They are active in St. Catherine’s Catholic Parish in Kamiah.
“I also really enjoy cooking things – grilling and smoking meat, barbecuing,” Hagen added.
